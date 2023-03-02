Fitness Brand Cult.Sport Introduces Two Affordable Smartwatches in India

Cult.Sport, a popular fitness brand in India, has forayed into the smartwatch segment with the launch of the Cult.Sport Beats and Burn smartwatches. These fall in the affordable price range and are here to compete with the likes of boAt, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Cult.Sport Beats and Burn: Specs and Features

The Cult.Sport Beats and Burn come with support for Bluetooth Calling with the help of a built-in microphone and speaker. There’s the ability to save up to 7 contacts and use the dial pad to make calls.

The Beats watch has a 1.85-inch HD display with 600 nits of brightness. The Burn smartwatch goes for a smaller 1.78-inch screen with 550 nits of brightness and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. There’s the option to choose from over 180 watch faces.

Cult.Sport Beats

You get health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a blood pressure monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You can also track the steps taken and the calories burnt. Both watches come with water drinking and sedentary reminders. While the Beats model has over 115 sports modes, the Burn comes with 60+ sports modes.

Cult.Sport Burn

The smartwatches are backed by a 250mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge. The Cult.Sport Beats and Burn smartwatches also have an inbuilt music player and a functional crown to navigate the UI. Additional features include weather updates, remote camera/music controls, a calculator, a Find my phone or watch feature, and AI voice assistance. The watches come with an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Cult.Sport Beats is priced at Rs 2,199 while the Cult.Sport Burn comes with a price tag of Rs 3,299. Both can be purchased via the company’s website and even Flipkart.

Both the smartwatches come in Black, Dark Blue, and Rose Gold colors.