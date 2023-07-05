Cult.sport Active T Smartwatch Introduced In India; Priced at Rs 1,599

Fitness brand Cult.sport has introduced its latest Active T smartwatch in India. The key USP of this smartwatch is its big 2.01-inch HD display, which is slowly becoming a common trend among budget smartwatch manufacturers like Fire-Boltt, boAt, and others. That said, heck out the details of the Cult.sport Active T smartwatch below.

Cult.sport Active T: Specs and Features

The Active T comes with a 2.01-inch square dial 240 x 296 pixel HD display with thin bezels and a rotating crown for quick action functionality. The design is reminiscent of an Apple Watch. There’s also support for 200+ cloud-based watch faces. The device also offers single-chip Bluetooth support, common in almost every smartwatch these days complemented by a digital microphone and speaker. Some of the key features include One-Tap Pairing and Quick Access Dialpad.

The Active T offers up to 7 days of standby time on a single charge and when needed, can completely juice up in 90 minutes. Additionally, there is an official IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

With the Cult.sport Active T’s sports modes, you can track more than 100 activities like running, cycling, skipping, and many more. You can also make use of the Cultsport Watch app to stay up to date on your progress and metrics. Furthermore, to propel you towards your fitness journey, the smartwatch comes with free access to three months of Cultpass Home, with access to 1000+ home workout videos. You also get health features as well like a blood pressure monitor, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, period tracking, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Cult.sport Active T smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499, and as an introductory offer, early bird customers will be available to buy at Rs 1,599. You can get it via the Cult.sport website and Flipkart. Get yours today in Grey, Black, and Blue color options.

Buy Cult.sport Active T smartwatch via Flipkart