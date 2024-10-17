Cronos The New Dawn Announced: Coming 2025

As if the Silent Hill 2 remake wasn’t enough, Bloober Team is back with more horror than ever. The company announced Cronos: The New Dawn, a third-person survival horror game at the official Xbox Partner Preview 2024. Packing in gory action along with what seems like an interesting story, Cronos has a lot to look forward to.

While not a lot of information was revealed about the game, Cronos got a sweet cinematic reveal trailer. The almost three-minute clip shows what looks like a Spacefarer wearing a hard exoskeleton as they travel to a horrific location. As expected, the traveler encounters what looks like a mutated enemy in Zero Gravity conditions.

The official website for Cronos highlights more details. According to that, you’re a Traveler acting as an agent for the Collective. Thrown into 1980s-era Poland, it’s your job to locate key people from the past and Essences to bring them with you to the future.

As expected from a game set in an apocalypse, the world of Cronos The New Dawn will be deadly. As the game puts it, nightmarish creatures will be around every corner, and survival isn’t guaranteed.

While we didn’t get much in terms of gameplay, the 10-second clip with the trailer does look amazing. Cronos: The New Dawn drops for Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2025. That being said, what do you think about Cronos? Let us know in the comments below!