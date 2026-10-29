Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Pearl Abyss is adding to the stacked upcoming 2026 video game slate with Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC. The expansion focuses on character arcs for Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane, the three playable characters, as they deal with new political conflicts across the massively expanded Pywel.

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC also adds a plethora of new features, including ocean exploration, underwater exploration, and more. The expansion also introduces new Crimson Desert bosses, strongholds, a boss rush mode, and romance options. That said, here are the Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown release times with a countdown timer.

When Does Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC Come Out?

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC launches on October 29, 2026, at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET. The developers stated via Crimson Desert’s X account that the game will follow a simultaneous global release schedule, meaning it will unlock for all Greymanes at the same time.

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Since Pearl Abyss is taking this release approach, the DLC will unlock in some regions on October 30, 2026, due to time zone differences. To avoid any confusion, here are the Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC release times for key regions across the world on all platforms:

Region Release Time US West 3 PM PT (October 29) US East 6 PM ET (October 29) Brazil 7 PM BRT (October 29) UK 10 PM BST (October 29) Germany 11 PM CEST (October 29) France 11 PM CEST (October 29) South Africa 12 AM SAST (October 30) Turkey 1 AM TRT (October 30) Russia 1 AM MSK (October 30) UAE 2 AM GST (October 30) India 3:30 AM (October 30) Singapore 6 AM SGT (October 30) Philippines 6 AM PST (October 30) China 6 AM CST (October 30) South Korea 7 AM KST (October 30) Japan 7 AM JST (October 30) Australia 9 AM AEST (October 30) New Zealand 11 AM NZST (October 30)

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown Countdown Timer

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC releases at the same time for players across all regions on all platforms, which can be pretty confusing compared to local midnight releases. So, here’s a convenient countdown timer for you to check how much time is left until the DLC unlocks on your platform. You don’t have to convert release times manually, as this timer will do so for you:

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown Release Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC is now live!

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown Preload Sizes

The new Crimson Desert expansion will add a plethora of new content to the already-packed base game, including romancing NPCs, new strongholds and bosses, and more. So, with these Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown features, you can expect a hefty preload size for the expansion.

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that PlayStation 5 preloads will begin exactly 24 hours before the release time. However, preloads won’t be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S, and players can install the update at release. That said, here are the preload/install sizes on all platforms:

PS5: 40-50 GB approx.

40-50 GB approx. PC: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Xbox Series X|S: 45-50 GB approx.

You need the base Crimson Desert game to preload and play the new DLC. Without it, you cannot access the expansion and its new features. It’s a paid expansion pack that expands the Crimson Desert map and the story.

While you wait for the DLC to unlock in your region, check out our Crimson Desert review if you’re entering the massive world of Pywel for the first time. So, are you excited to jump into the new expansion when it launches? Tell us in the comments section below.