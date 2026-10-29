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Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC official cover art.
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss
In Short
  • Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC releases on October 29, 2026, at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET.
  • The expansion will follow a simultaneous global launch, unlocking in most regions on October 30.
  • PS5 preloads begin 24 hours before launch, while PC and Xbox Series X|S players can download the DLC at release.
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Pearl Abyss is adding to the stacked upcoming 2026 video game slate with Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC. The expansion focuses on character arcs for Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane, the three playable characters, as they deal with new political conflicts across the massively expanded Pywel.

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC also adds a plethora of new features, including ocean exploration, underwater exploration, and more. The expansion also introduces new Crimson Desert bosses, strongholds, a boss rush mode, and romance options. That said, here are the Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown release times with a countdown timer.

When Does Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC Come Out?

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC launches on October 29, 2026, at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET. The developers stated via Crimson Desert’s X account that the game will follow a simultaneous global release schedule, meaning it will unlock for all Greymanes at the same time.

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown global release times.
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Since Pearl Abyss is taking this release approach, the DLC will unlock in some regions on October 30, 2026, due to time zone differences. To avoid any confusion, here are the Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC release times for key regions across the world on all platforms:

RegionRelease Time
US West3 PM PT (October 29)
US East6 PM ET (October 29)
Brazil7 PM BRT (October 29)
UK10 PM BST (October 29)
Germany11 PM CEST (October 29)
France11 PM CEST (October 29)
South Africa12 AM SAST (October 30)
Turkey1 AM TRT (October 30)
Russia1 AM MSK (October 30)
UAE2 AM GST (October 30)
India3:30 AM (October 30)
Singapore6 AM SGT (October 30)
Philippines6 AM PST (October 30)
China6 AM CST (October 30)
South Korea7 AM KST (October 30)
Japan7 AM JST (October 30)
Australia9 AM AEST (October 30)
New Zealand11 AM NZST (October 30)

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown Countdown Timer

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC releases at the same time for players across all regions on all platforms, which can be pretty confusing compared to local midnight releases. So, here’s a convenient countdown timer for you to check how much time is left until the DLC unlocks on your platform. You don’t have to convert release times manually, as this timer will do so for you:

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown Release Countdown Timer
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Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC is now live!

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown Preload Sizes

The new Crimson Desert expansion will add a plethora of new content to the already-packed base game, including romancing NPCs, new strongholds and bosses, and more. So, with these Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown features, you can expect a hefty preload size for the expansion.

Marriage in Crimson Desert
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that PlayStation 5 preloads will begin exactly 24 hours before the release time. However, preloads won’t be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S, and players can install the update at release. That said, here are the preload/install sizes on all platforms:

  • PS5: 40-50 GB approx.
  • PC: 50 GB available space
  • Xbox Series X|S: 45-50 GB approx.

You need the base Crimson Desert game to preload and play the new DLC. Without it, you cannot access the expansion and its new features. It’s a paid expansion pack that expands the Crimson Desert map and the story.

While you wait for the DLC to unlock in your region, check out our Crimson Desert review if you’re entering the massive world of Pywel for the first time. So, are you excited to jump into the new expansion when it launches? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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