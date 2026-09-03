Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC Release Date Announced

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC has been announced by Pearl Abyss at the September State of Play. The DLC’s release date has been confirmed for October 15, 2026, and it will be a free upgrade. It will expand the story beyond the Crimson Desert, acting as a sequel.

A new region will be added to the Crimson Desert map, and it will bring much more to the game. From new bosses to new weapons, the DLC will feature many new things, including more Crimson Desert mounts. We got a sneak peek at some of them, including a new dragon mount.

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Furthermore, Crimson Desert’s DLC will add new building mechanics to the game and give more freedom to manage the Greymane camp. Players will be able to assign specific NPCs to particular jobs and will also be able to propose NPCs. The trailer also showcased more underwater gameplay, showing Kliff controlling a pirate-style boat and using a shark as a lift underwater.

We also saw new martial arts abilities, so expect many new skills, including the ability to run on water. The Crimson Desert bosses are also taking a major step up in the DLC. The trailer showcased multiple massive bosses, including huge dragons and mechs.

Crimson Desert developers have been doing an outstanding job supporting their game after release. They have promised to make all future DLCs free, so this might be a great time to get into Crimson Desert if you haven’t played it yet.

The game has some of the best combat systems in modern action-adventure games, and after the free enhancement upgrade, many of the core issues have also been fixed. Make sure to check our Crimson Desert review before you make your big decision.

So, are you willing to get Crimson Desert for the new Charting the Unknown DLC? Tell us in the comments section below.