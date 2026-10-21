Home > News > Crimson Desert’s Charting the Unknown DLC Will Finally Let You Romance and Marry NPCs

Crimson Desert’s Charting the Unknown DLC Will Finally Let You Romance and Marry NPCs

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Marriage in Crimson Desert
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss
In Short
  • Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC will include romance and marriage features.
  • Players need to build trust with certain NPCs and unlock the romance option.
  • Pearl Abyss has shared a new trailer revealing all the major features of the upcoming DLC.
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Pearl Abyss has released a feature overview trailer for the upcoming Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC. Among the many new additions, the developer confirmed that players will be able to romance NPCs and even marry them in the upcoming DLC.

Crimson Desert Is Getting Romance and Marriage in Charting the Unknown DLC

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC was first announced during a State of Play showcase in September 2026. The DLC was originally scheduled to launch on October 15, 2026, but was later postponed to October 29, 2026. Ahead of its release, Pearl Abyss shared a new trailer today highlighting the new content coming with the Crimson Charting the Unknown DLC.

The biggest highlight of the upcoming DLC is, of course, the romance feature. Romance was one of the most requested features when the game launched in March this year, and it will finally be available with the DLC.

Now the exact details of how the romance system works in Crimson Desert haven’t been revealed yet. However, the developer has confirmed that all three playable characters in Crimson Desert, including Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane, will be able to romance NPCs.

New Romance option in Crimson Desert
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Players won’t be able to romance every NPC in the game, unlike in the upcoming Xbox title Fable. As for how the romance option becomes available to the game’s playable characters, the developer noted that players need to build trust with certain inhabitants of Pywell, and then it will eventually blossom into romance.

If players can successfully develop a relationship, they can even marry the NPC in the upcoming Crimson Desert DLC. However, it remains unclear whether players need to spend time with NPCs and engage in side activities to build the relationship, similar to the relationship mechanics seen in GTA 6.

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC Features Overview

Crimson Desert DLC
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

The upcoming Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC takes players beyond Pywel’s shores. Players will be able to build ships, set sail, and explore uncharted territories and seas on the Crimson Desert map.

Here is a quick overview of the Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC features as you prepare to face off against new enemies:

  • Boss Rush mode
  • Stronghold Decoration Option
  • New Animals
  • New Bosses
  • New Strongholds
  • New Undersea Traversal Options
  • Romance
  • Marriage
  • Sailing
  • Shipbuilding and customization
  • Underwater Exploration
  • Swimming and Exploring with Pets

Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC launches on October 29, 2026. Players can pre-order the DLC for $24.99 and receive pre-order bonuses: Charter’s Diving Set for Kliff and Oongka and Charter’s Light Diving Set for Damiane in Crimson Desert.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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