Crimson Desert Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, But Fans Shouldn’t Hold Their Breath

Crimson Desert provided one of the most expansive gaming experiences of 2026 so far. Now, Pearl Abyss CEO Huh Jin-young has officially confirmed that the studio is working on porting the acclaimed open-world title to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Pearl Abyss CEO Confirms “Basic Gameplay Is Possible” for Crimson Desert on Nintendo Switch 2

The confirmation for a Nintendo Switch 2 port for Crimson Desert comes directly from Pearl Abyss’s recent shareholder meeting. During the meeting, CEO Huh Jin-young confirmed the Switch 2 port for the game, stating: “We believe it is important to showcase Crimson Desert on as many platforms as possible. We are reviewing the Nintendo Switch 2, and it is currently being developed to a level where basic gameplay is possible.”

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

While the confirmation is great news for fans of the game, Pearl Abyss has been very transparent about the hurdles of the upcoming Switch 2 port. Since Crimson Desert is such a system-intensive title, the developers are trying to figure out if the game can properly run on Nintendo’s hybrid console. Speaking on this, Huh Jin-young stated: “Platform expansion is not just a simple port; the key is whether we can fully maintain the graphics, action, and open-world experience of Crimson Desert on that device.”

Even though the game is running at an extremely basic level on the Nintendo Switch 2, the launch date for a Crimson Desert port is not Pearl Abyss’s priority right now. Rather, the developers want to make sure that the translation to the Switch 2 maintains the glory of Pywel, with Huh Jin-young stating: “The Switch 2 version still requires optimization and technical verification, and we must also review partner collaboration and whether it meets our quality standards. Therefore, it is difficult to confirm a release schedule.”

All in all, the wheels are turning, and the Switch 2 port for Crimson Desert is definitely real. However, fans are in for a long wait as Pearl Abyss works on post-launch content and DLC for and other current platforms. Additionally, the Switch 2 will need a lot more behind-the-scenes magic to make sure it meets the studio’s quality expectations.

Will you be grabbing Crimson Desert when it makes its way to the Nintendo Switch 2? Tell us in the comments below!