CMF By Nothing Launches Buds and Neckband Pro with ANC, Large Drivers

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has released two new affordable audio devices along with the release of the much-anticipated Nothing Phone 2a. The first is the CMF Buds, which comes with a 12.4mm driver and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 while the Neckband Pro offers up to 50 dB of active noise cancellation and a long battery life. Let us take a closer look at what these new headphones have to offer.

CMF Buds: Specs and Features

CMF Buds share a similar in-ear design as the earlier released Buds Pro. It offers 42 dB of ANC with a bandwidth of 2900Hz. With four HD mics on each bud, the CMF Buds provide Clear Voice technology and advanced wind noise reduction for clear audio while calling.

In terms of sound, CMF Buds has 12.4 mm bio-fiber drivers paired with Ultra Bass technology 2.0 for thumpy bass for all those who enjoy EDMs and other bass-heavy genres. It supports Dirac Opteo patented correction technology and five different EQ settings to switch to different music styles.

For battery life, the CMF Buds have a 460 mAh battery on each bud, which can last 8 hours on a single charge and 35.5 hours with the charging case. It can provide 6.5 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge. The earbuds are rated at IP54 water resistance, and both the buds and their case are dust resistant.

CMF Neckband Pro: Specs and Features

The Neckband Pro comes with a 13.6 mm composite diaphragm driver and a 0.27cc back chamber for improved depth for bass. The Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 is also implemented and is adjustable up to five levels in the Nothing X app. The included flagship processor creates a Spatial Audio Effect which is great for movies and games.

On the topic of ANC, you get a five-HD mic setup that delivers 50 dB of noise cancellation. It adjusts itself to ambient noise and uses a thoroughly tested AI noise cancellation algorithm for crystal clear calls. Transparency mode is also included and can be toggled on demand.

The build quality is good, and the IP55 rating protects against sweat and dust. It also includes a wheel that allows you to adjust the volume, play and pause audio, skip tracks, and even control the ANC.

The Neckband Pro’s battery capacity is 220 mAh, which may last up to 37 hours. You can fast charge it for 10 minutes and enjoy 18 hours of playback with ANC switched off.

Price and Availability

Both the CMF Buds and the Neckband Pro will be available in three color options — Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange. They will come with Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair support, and dual device connection. and can be connected to both iOS and Android devices.

The CMF Buds will be available at Rs 2,499 with an introductory price of Rs 2,299 while the CMF Neckband Pro will cost you Rs 1,999 with an introductory offer of Rs 1,799. They will be available for purchase on the CMF official website and Flipkart.