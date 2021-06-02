Last year, the audio-based social media platform Clubhouse gained a ton of popularity in the market. After being an iOS-only app for a long time, Clubhouse was finally released on Android recently. However, it is still an invite-only platform and does not allow any user to join without an invite from an existing Clubhouse user. Well, that is about to change soon.

Clubhouse, as per reports, recently held a Town Hall meeting with developers and users on its platform. The meeting was organized to discuss the impact of releasing the app for the vast majority of people around the world and “what it has experienced” ever since it was released on Android.

Following the Town Hall meeting, the official Twitter handle of Clubhouse shared a tweet, stating that a general release of the app is on the horizon. You can check out the tweet attached right below.

✨ Town Hall Highlights 5/30 ✨ 💚 Getting closer to feature parity for our 2m+ Android users every day 🌐 Heading for general release sometime this summer! That means the next few updates will be about discovery, notifications, and less visible but very crucial improvements — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 30, 2021

As you can see, the tweet states that Clubhouse has garnered 2 million users on Android since it was released on the platform. Moreover, the developers are aiming to eliminate the invite-only aspect of the platform by releasing a general version of the app “sometime this summer”.

This essentially means that you will not require any invite from an existing Clubhouse user to listen to others chat about random topics. The general version of the app will allow all users to join the new social platform and explore it without any constraints.

As a result, the developers state that the next few updates will focus on the discovery of content and notifications, and will be less visible on the platform. Nonetheless, the said updates will be “very crucial” as they will bring Clubhouse into the limelight to compete with its various newly-emerged rivals in the live audio-room space.