Clubhouse, the audio-focused social media platform, is finally available on Android. The app continues to follow its invite-only model and the first Android beta build is only live for users in the United States. Users outside the U.S. can now pre-register the app on the Play Store to get notified whenever it is widely available.

Clubhouse on Android

Clubhouse announced the arrival of the Android app in an official blog post. If you have an invite from an existing Clubhouse user and happen to be in the United States, you can start using Clubhouse on Android. The company adds that it will roll out the app in other English-speaking countries before the global launch.

Android is finally here! You can download the Clubhouse beta right now in the US, & around the world in the coming days/weeks. Before you ask…yes, still invite-only. We're managing growth so we can build more sustainable infrastructure before the floodgates open. Soon(ish)! pic.twitter.com/EdltTZS0hD — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 9, 2021

“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions (of) more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them,” says the company.

As you would expect, the interface of Clubhouse is identical to its iOS counterpart. We installed the app on our Android phone (OnePlus Nord running Android 11) and here are a few screenshots:

If you want to try Clubhouse on Android right now, you can follow our guide on installing Android apps that are not available in your country. Moreover, you can sideload the APK from APKMirror, but remember that you would still need to be invited by an existing user.

Besides, if you’re no longer interested in Clubhouse, you can go through our article on apps like Clubhouse for an alternative option that doesn’t require an invite.

Download Clubhouse for Android (Play Store)