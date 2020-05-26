Google is working to bring a dark theme to Chrome’s Google Search results on Android. The feature currently exists inside a Chrome flag in the latest Canary version of Google Chrome. As spotted by Android Police, the Chrome flag went live over the weekend.

If you’re interested to try out Chrome’s dark theme for Google Search, visit ‘chrome://flags’ and enable ‘Show darkened search pages on Android’ flag. After enabling the flag, restart the browser. As you can see in the image below, the flag darkens Google Search’s results interface.

Google Search’s dark theme follows Chrome app’s theme by default. In other words, you won’t see dark search results if Chrome’s theme is set to light. You can change Chrome’s theme from Settings -> Themes inside the browser.

At the time of writing this article, the feature appears to be working just on the Canary build of Google Chrome. I tried enabling the flag on Chrome Dev but it didn’t show dark search results. That said, we could expect the software giant to improve the feature and bring it to the stable build in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, there is a handy URL workaround to get dark theme if you’re not willing to install Chrome Canary. All you have to do is add ‘&cs=1’ to the end of Google Search’s URL.

However, this process will have to be repeated every time you open a new Google Search tab. It is also worth noting that this URL workaround is applicable only to Chromium-based browsers right now.