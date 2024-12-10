Chris Evans Returns to MCU in Avengers Doomsday but Not As Who You Think

It has been a while since fans have wanted to know if Chris Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. Well recently, he did as Johny Storm in Deadpool 3, which also marked its official entry into the MCU. Now, following his brief appearance in Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool and Wolverine, he has joined the cast of the much-awaited Robert Downey Jr. starer film Avengers: Doomsday, as per an exclusive report by The Wrap.

If you believe that Chris Evans will appear as Captain America in the movie, you will be highly disappointed. That’s because Anthony Mackie will be seen taking the legacy of Captain America forward, not Evans. Mackie is the one who appeared as Sam Wilson, aka. the Falcon in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Image Courtesy: X/Marvel Studios

Initially, fans were excited about the movie after learning about the beloved Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.’s involvement in the project. Now, Chris Evans’s entry into the project has added heavily to the anticipation. Well, nothing is yet known about who he will be playing in Avengers: Doomsday. It seems the Russo Brothers, who will be directing the film, want us to continue with our guessing game until the big revelation.

While the creators have already made it clear that Evans won’t be back as Captain America, fans still have hopes to see him as a variant in any timeline of the movie. Some fans are also rejoicing after knowing that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are back together for a project. An X user takes their excitement to the platform and writes, ‘The most Iconic Duo in CB Cinema is Back,’ Marvel couldn’t survive without them,’ comments another.

Avengers: Doomsday was earlier supposed to be released on May 2, 2025. However, due to disappointing delays, the film’s theatrical release was pushed back, and now, we have to wait until May 1, 2026, to watch Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. create magic on the big screens.