Avengers Doomsday Enters Production Officially: Marvel Is Announcing Cast Right Now

As per rumors floating, Marvel was expected to come up with a huge announcement today, and the rumors have stood true. Via an X post, Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, has entered production today. In addition to announcing the filming status of the movie, Marvel is also announcing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement

While the announcement style is quite patience-testing, so far, Marvel has announced the following actors for Avengers: Doomsday.

Chris Hemsworth

Vanessa Kirby

Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan

Letitia Wright

Paul Rudd

Wyatt Russell

Tenoch Huerta Mejia

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Simu Liu

Florence Pugh

Kelsey Grammer

Lewis Pullman

Danny Ramirez

We’ll keep this list updated as Marvel reveals more Avengers Doomsday cast members.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 1, 2026.