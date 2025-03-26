Avengers Doomsday Enters Production Officially: Marvel Is Announcing Cast Right Now

As per rumors floating, Marvel was expected to come up with a huge announcement today, and the rumors have stood true. Via an X post, Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, has entered production today. In addition to announcing the filming status of the movie, Marvel is also announcing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.
#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/qOhAUzFEqo— Avengers (@Avengers) March 26, 2025
Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement
While the announcement style is quite patience-testing, so far, Marvel has announced the following actors for Avengers: Doomsday.
- Chris Hemsworth
- Vanessa Kirby
- Anthony Mackie
- Sebastian Stan
- Letitia Wright
- Paul Rudd
- Wyatt Russell
- Tenoch Huerta Mejia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Simu Liu
- Florence Pugh
- Kelsey Grammer
- Lewis Pullman
- Danny Ramirez
We’ll keep this list updated as Marvel reveals more Avengers Doomsday cast members.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 1, 2026.
