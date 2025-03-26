Home > News > Avengers Doomsday Enters Production Officially: Marvel Is Announcing Cast Right Now

Avengers Doomsday Cast Announcement
As per rumors floating, Marvel was expected to come up with a huge announcement today, and the rumors have stood true. Via an X post, Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, has entered production today. In addition to announcing the filming status of the movie, Marvel is also announcing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

While the announcement style is quite patience-testing, so far, Marvel has announced the following actors for Avengers: Doomsday.

  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Vanessa Kirby
  • Anthony Mackie
  • Sebastian Stan
  • Letitia Wright
  • Paul Rudd
  • Wyatt Russell
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach
  • Simu Liu
  • Florence Pugh
  • Kelsey Grammer
  • Lewis Pullman
  • Danny Ramirez

We’ll keep this list updated as Marvel reveals more Avengers Doomsday cast members.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 1, 2026.

