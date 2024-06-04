You’re Not Alone! ChatGPT is Down for Many Users

A little over a week ago, several ChatGPT users started reporting issues with the AI chatbot and that it wasn’t working for them. Just a day later, Microsoft faced a major outage which lasted for almost eight hours, disrupting its Bing, DuckDuckGo and Copilot services. Now, the OpenAI-made ChatGPT has met with yet another outage of sorts, and is not working for us. Chances are, it’s not working for you either. So, we’re here to keep you updated on the situation. Let’s take a look! Everyone coming to X to confirm chatgpt down#chatgptpic.twitter.com/JShouWDWVt— Rudra 🔱 (@invincible39) June 4, 2024

Sadly, ChatGPT is not available to track on DownDetector. So, as usual, folks started assembling on X to report the outage. That’s where I got to know that the service was down. I couldn’t get both the web and app versions to work either. On the web, I was constantly met with a whited-out screen, which wouldn’t load. However, on the mobile app, when dropping a query, the chatbot gave me the “The server is having problems. Please try again later. (88e671096c8d47ca-BOM).”

So, if you’re getting hit with similar such issues, you’re not the only one. The good thing is that, unlike Microsoft, OpenAI lets you in on such outage reports. You can visit the dedicated OpenAI Status page through the interlink.

Here, the company notes that “ChatGPT is unavailable for some users,” and that they’re currently investigating the issue. The page also shows that while the API is working fine, ChatGPT shows degraded performance.

We’ll keep you posted on whether ChatGPT is working again or not. Meanwhile, you can try these fixes, and so are we.

It’s been over 1.5 hours and the issue has not yet been fixed. Meanwhile, the web version is now giving me the bad gateway error.

[Update (FIXED) – 2:54 PM IST]

The web version of ChatGPT is working for us now. However, the mobile app is still throwing a server error. We’ll let you know when the mobile app comes back online as well.

As of 6:21 PM, the ChatGPT app has started working too. I’m glad that this was not that big an outage as compared to the Microsoft one.