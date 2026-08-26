The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past DLC Will Introduce Geralt’s New Love Interest Lilla

Geralt has romanced multiple women, seven to be exact, in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s base game and its two expansions. With Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC arriving next year, it seems he’ll add one more woman, named Lilla, to the list, who’s a brand-new addition to the game.

CD Projekt RED showcased new footage from the upcoming DLC on a special REDstreams episode on Gamescom 2026 Day 1, giving us our first look at The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past’s gorgeous setting in Letten world and the new character Lilla.

On the stream, Songs of the Past DLC director Jakub Rokosz confirmed that Lilla is Dandelion’s cousin. For those unaware, Dandelion, the infamous bard, is Geralt’s best friend in The Witcher 3. According to Rokosz, Lilla is “intelligent, adventurous, and a little bit rebellious”, making her a perfect love interest for Geralt.

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In Eurogamer’s preview for Songs of the Past DLC, the game’s director further teased Geralt’s romance with Lilla, saying, “We want players to experience this on their own. We don’t want to spoil anything.”

On the other hand, Carolin Wendt, CDPR’s content strategist, stated on the REDstream, “We know you are waiting for romance options, and yes, there is more romance for Geralt. He deserves it.” This all but confirms that Lilla will be a romance option for Geralt in the upcoming DLC.

Since The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past sends Geralt on his final hunt, as revealed in the Gamescom ONL 2026 trailer, it makes sense for him to have one last romanceable option before Ciri takes over as the protagonist in The Witcher 4.

However, before the Songs of the Past DLC arrives next year, you’ll have a shot at romancing Geralt’s original romance options once again, but remastered this time with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, a free upgrade bringing countless improvements, including visual upgrades, smoother combat, new finishers, and more this September for fans.