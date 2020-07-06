As part of its plans to offer more data to folks working from home during the pandemic, BSNL has launched a new prepaid tariff voucher for its wireless customers. Called ‘Combo599’, the new STV costs Rs. 599 and has a validity of 90 days. It is being marketed as a ‘Work from Home / WFH’ special tariff voucher (STV).

The plan comes with 5GB of high-speed data per day, with the speed reduced to 80kbps after that. It also offers up to 250 minutes of daily pan-India voice-calling on any network, including while on national roaming. Beyond that, the user will be charged for their calls based on their base plan. Additionally, it also offers 100 SMSes per day. Users will be able to recharge with the new plan by sending an SMS message ‘STV COMBO599’ to 123.

The plan was first announced by BSNL Chennai on its Twitter handle. However, the company has since confirmed to NDTV that the plan will be rolled out pan-India, except for J&K and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The news is believed to have been first reported by BSNL-focused blog, BSNLTeleServices.

Prior to launching its first WFH wireless scheme, BSNL recently extended its ‘[email protected]’ broadband plan for landline customers. The plan offers 5GB of daily data at 10Mbps. The speed is reduced to 1Mbps once the daily high-speed data allocation is exhausted. The company also launched a new long-term prepaid plan just last week. The plan costs Rs. 2,399 and, comes with a validity of 600 days. It brings up to 250 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.