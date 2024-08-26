Home > News > Arc Search Browser Is Coming to Android Very Soon

In Short
  • The Arc browser is finally coming to Android devices, as teased by the official Arc Internet account on Threads.
  • The browser is already available in beta for Windows and iOS, but the Android version was missing till now.
  • It offers a sleek, minimal, and distraction-free browsing experience which is why it is so hyped up.

The much-talked-about Arc browser, known for its distraction-free browsing experience, has been exclusive to iPhones. With a Windows version recently arriving on the scene in early beta. Leaving only the Android fans left behind. Well, the good news is, that the official Arc Internet account on Threads just shared a teaser of the Arc Search Browser arriving soon on your Android device.

Yes, in a reply to a user asking, “Hey guys, when’s the Arc Android app coming? 🥺”, the account replied, with a video of the browser running on what looks like a Pixel device. The video ends with Arc’s animation hinting at the imminent arrival of the Arc Search Browser on Android.

Arc Browser for Android is Coming Soon
Image Courtesy: ArcInternet via Threads

As you can see from the screenshots, the browser looks pretty sleek and almost ready for release. Yet there is no confirmed window of when the browser will finally come out. But hopefully it’s pretty soon.

This is definitely exciting news because, unlike other typical Chromium-based browsers, Arc offers a unique experience. It has a minimal and stylish design language. Plus, it has a bunch of AI features, one which gathers all the information from multiple sources, summarizes it, and shows it to you, called “Browse for Me”. There’s also a built-in ad blocker, as well as other features designed just for the mobile experience.

