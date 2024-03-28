2K Games Acquires Gearbox; Confirms next Borderlands Game Is in Development

In a turn of events that has barely shocked anyone, Gearbox Entertainment has been acquired by 2K Games. Now, you must be wondering why this is a no-brainer. Well, Embracer Group, infamous for purchasing numerous studios in the last couple of years, was planning to sell Gearbox. Given 2K Games’ long-standing history with Gearbox Entertainment through the Borderlands franchise, it was almost obvious they would purchase it.

Announced earlier this morning through an official X post by Gearbox Entertainment and an Embracer Group report, the company confirmed joining the 2K Games family. Randy Pitchford, the studio founder, shared the main points of the studio joining 2K games. We're incredibly proud to announce we're joining the Take-Two Interactive/@2K family. pic.twitter.com/ot1gJK4TUp— GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) March 28, 2024

Furthermore, he expressed his excitement about the development. Per the Take 2 Interactive report, they paid $460 million to purchase the company. That is cheaper than what Embracer Group paid in 2021, which amounted to $1.3 billion. This acquisition should wrap up by June 30, 2024.

With this sale, 2K Games now owns the Borderlands, Homeworld, Risk of Rain, Brothers in Arms, and Duke Nukem franchises. They also own any future games developed by Gearbox. And, since they own Borderlands, they had the liberty of announcing that the next Borderlands game is in active development. No other details have emerged online, but if you are a fan of the series, I think you have something to look forward to in the upcoming months.

The Embracer Group is a cautionary tale about how you shouldn’t let an entity gulp away studio after studio. This further proves my assumptions that the company gambled on that Saudi Arabia investment when it started purchasing the studios during the lockdown.

However, when that deal didn’t materialize, it panicked and started selling and shutting down studios. So, kudos to Gearbox for managing to get themselves a better home.

Let us know what you think of this development in the comments below.