Audio accessory maker, boAt has today launched a couple of new Bluetooth speakers and a pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. The devices launched by boAt include the boAt Stone 170, boAt SpinX wireless speaker, and the boAt Airdopes 311V2.

boAt Airdopes 311V2

The Airdopes 311V2 truly wireless earbuds come with 8mm dynamic drivers, and feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a more stable, low-latency connection with your smartphone. According to boAt, the earphones offer 3.5hours of playback on a single charge, and the charging case itself comes with a 500mAh battery that can charge the earbuds 4 times over for a total playback time of 14 hours. Not the longest battery life we’ve heard of, but at ₹2,499 this is actually fairly solid.

boAt Stone 170 and SpinX

Then there are the boAt Stone 170 and boAt SpinX wireless speakers, both of which come with IPX6 rating. They also support Bluetooth v4.2, which is slightly disappointing, but again, at ₹1,079 for the Stone 170 and ₹2,299 for the SpinX 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2 is a trade-off that may well be worth making.

The more expensive SpinX 2.0 comes with 40mm drivers, and has a rated battery life of 8 hours in a single charge. On the other hand, the Stone 170 comes with a total 5W output, and a rated battery life of 6 hours in a charge.

All three of the new products are available to buy from Amazon India, so you can go ahead and get them if you like.