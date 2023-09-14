boAt Introduces New Enigma Smartwatch Series in India

boAt has launched its new Enigma smartwatch range, which is considered to be a part of the premium category in India. The series contains four smartwatches, the Enigma X500, the Enigma X600, the Enigma Z30, and the Enigma R32, all of them falling under Rs 5,000. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

boAt Enigma Series: Specs and Features

The boAt Enigma X500 has the ‘Compass‘ bezel design and features a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The Enigma X600 also features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels and the Always-on functionality.

The Enigma Z30, on the other hand, has a ‘Time Elapsed’ bezel design. Both come with a metallic finish and straps too. As for the Enigma R32, it is targeted at women and sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It comes in Antique Gold Finish, Heirloom Silver Finish, and Gold and Diamond Studded finishes. All of them come with support for 100+ watch face options.

boAt Enigma X600

All four Enigma smartwatch models support Bluetooth Calling with the help of an inbuilt microphone and a speaker. You also get up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge in normal usage and up to 30 days of standby time.

On the launch, Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boAt, said, “With the launch of ‘Enigma,’ boAt ascends into the world of luxury smartwatches, exemplifying our commitment to seamlessly blending style and cutting-edge technology, signifying our entry into the premium wearables market.”

The new boAT Enigma series comes with multiple sports modes, along with a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker. There are a number of functionalities to try like remote camera/music controls, weather updates, smart notifications, Find My Phone, and much more. Additionally, the Enigma smartwatches come with voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri and have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Enigma smartwatch series starts at Rs 3,499 and goes up to Rs 4,299. The Enigma X500, the Enigma X600, the Enigma Z30, and the Enigma R32 will be up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s website, starting September 15. Select offline stores will also have them. The watches also come with a one-year warranty.