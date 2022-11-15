boAt Airdopes 100 TWS with up to 50 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India

boAt has added new affordable TWS earbuds to its Airdopes lineup in India. The new boAt Airdopes 100 TWS comes with up to 50 hours of playback time, the boAt Signature Sound, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

boAt Airdopes 100: Specs and Features

The boAt Airdropes 100 are said to be lightweight and come in a compact charging case. The earbuds’ pebble-shaped look aims for a comfortable fit for longer usage. The TWS has large 10mm dynamic drivers, which are meant to provide a deeper bass. This, clubbed with the boAt Signature Sound tries to ensure enhanced audio quality.

The Airdopes 100 have four microphones with ENx technology for users to have a clear calling experience. There’s also support for One Touch Voice Assistant so that people can check the weather, get news, and more information via Google Assistant or Siri.

There’s support for the ASAP Charge technology, which can provide an hour’s playback in just 5 minutes. As mentioned earlier, the earbuds can provide a total playback time of up to 50 hours. These can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

Users will also get the BEAST Mode for 50ms ultra-low latency, which can prove useful during gaming. Touch controls will help users control their music, volume, and answer/reject calls with a single touch. Additionally, the Airdopes 100 comes with Bluetooth version 5.2 and IWP (Insta Wake N’Pair) to easily pair it with a device once the lid of the charging case is opened. There’s an IPX4 rating too.

Price and Availability

The boAt Airdopes 100 comes at a price of Rs 1,299 and can be bought via the company’s website and Flipkart.

It is available in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black, and Emerald Green colors.

Buy boAt Airdopes 100 via Flipkart (Rs 1,299)