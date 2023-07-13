boAt Airdopes 141 Neo With 50 Hours Playback Arrives In India

Homegrown brand boAt has yet again launched another TWS in India in the form of Airdopes 141 Neo. Priced under Rs 2,000, the TWS earbuds come with 50 hours of playback time, 65ms low latency, and much more. Check out the details below.

boAt Airdopes 141 Neo: Specs and Features

The Airdopes 141 Neo TWS is housed within a compact plastic pebble-shaped case. The earbuds are made up of plastic and have soft silicon tips for comfort and long listening sessions. It packs 10mm dual bass boost drivers clubbed with boAt’s Signature Sound to deliver crisp sound quality.

With quad microphones and boAt ENx Technology (Environmental Noise Cancellation), you can make calls without any background noise or interruptions. When in Beast mode, the TWS has a low latency of 65ms, making it ideal for gaming.

One of the key USPs of the TWS is that it can offer up to 50 hours of playback time, thanks to a 480mAh battery (for the case) and a 30mAh battery (for each earbud). The Airdopes 141 Neo also supports USB Type-C fast charging. When run out of juice, you can easily gain 120 minutes of playback time with 10 minutes worth of charge.

The boAt Airdopes 141 Neo TWS supports Bluetooth 5.3 with IWP technology (to easily pair the earbuds with the phone when the lid of the case is opened) and comes with features like Google Fast Pair and one-touch voice assistant (Siri or Google Assistant) support. It is also IPX5-rated for water and sweat resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Airdopes 141 Neo comes at an introductory price of Rs 1,399. It will be available from July 14 via the official boAt website and Amazon. You can grab yours in Lunar White, Midnight Black, Space Blue, or Dragonfly Cyan color options.

Buy boAt Airdopes 141 Neo via Amazon