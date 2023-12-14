Apple Strikes Back; Beeper Mini Is down Once Again!

One would think after all this drama, the Beeper Mini situation would finally be resolved. However, the saga continues. Beeper wanted to bring iMessage functionality to Android while boasting features such as end-to-end encryption.

However, ever since the app first came out, there has been negativity surrounding it. This primarily occurred due to Apple’s recent statement that painted the Beeper Mini in a bad light. The latter then blocked the methods used by the app.

The issue was patched by Beeper developers, and it came back to life once again. But today, it looks like Apple has struck back. Beeper Mini is down all over again! The company acknowledged the issue early in the morning today. Apple appears to be deliberately blocking iMessages from being delivered to ~5% of Beeper Mini users. Uninstalling and reinstalling Beeper Mini fixes the issue.



We won't have a fix tonight, but we're working on it. https://t.co/70KbYfcwjr— Beeper (@onbeeper) December 14, 2023

In an X post, Beeper stated that only about 5% of the users are experiencing this issue. It is also noted in the X post that Beeper is ‘working on it‘ to fix the issue, but the update will not be released until later.

Image Courtesy: Beeper

However, it has been mentioned that uninstalling and reinstalling the app fixes the issue for some. For us, Beeper Mini is working just fine.

It had only been a few days since the app started working again. However, looks like Apple is continually persistent in not wanting iMessage to work for Android users. Reportedly, Apple appears to be trying hard to intentionally block iMessage communications being sent to Android users with Beeper Mini.

In the end, who will win? Will green bubbles continue to be friends with blue bubbles, or will Apple win and perhaps never allow iMessage for Android? The story will definitely continue and we will keep you updated.

What are your thoughts on Beeper Mini, the app that finally brought iMessage to Android? Do you think Apple will let the whole thing slide, even though Beeper essentially relied on reverse-engineering iMessage to bring their app to life? Let us know in the comments below.