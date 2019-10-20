Last month, Apple launched its 2019 iPhones – the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. While a lot of you might have got your hands on it, a new report from Picodi suggests that an average Indian working individual will have to save up for 66.7 days to buy a new iPhone.

The target device used in the analysis by the firm is the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro which retails at Rs. 99,900 in India. The report assumes the average salary of Indians to be Rs. 31464.68 from its sources and has come up with the 66.7 days timeframe. Notably, the report mentions that this predicted time period is 6.8 days more than the previous year’s iPhone XS 64GB model.

Picodi has released a chart representing the days required to save up for the iPhone 11 Pro in selected countries in the world. Unfortunately, India ranks the last in the chart while the citizens of Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg require the least number of days for getting their hands on the new iPhone. An average working individual in Switzerland needs just 4.8 days to save money for buying the base model of the iPhone 11 Pro. Fascinating, isn’t it?

On the flip side, Mexico and Montenegro secure second and third positions with 54.2 and 48.5 days respectively. Take a look at the chart below.

The report mentions that the prices for the calculation of the iPhone Index 2019 have been taken from Apple’s official website or authorised seller websites in the country. Also, the average salaries have been extracted from the official ministry or statistical office pages of each country, in case you’re wondering.

So, what do you think of these findings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.