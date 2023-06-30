Asus Zenfone 10 Brings the Power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset in a Small Size

Asus has finally launched its 2023 flagship, the Zenfone 10 with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It succeeds last year’s Zenfone 9 device. The phone holds on to its “compact design” principle while packing high-end specs. Have a look at what the Zenfone 10 brings!

Asus Zenfone 10: Specs and Features

The Zenfone 10 is Asus’ attempt to make compact smartphones popular again. Weighing at just 172 grams, the device is meant to fit in the palm of your hand and let you do so without even feeling the weight of the device. It has a 5.9-inch Full-HD AMOLED left punch-hole display in the 20:9 aspect ratio with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The panel comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The overall “compact” architecture of the device is backed by a bio-based polycarbonate back cover with a high-grip and anti-fingerprint texture with an aluminum mid-frame. The fingerprint sensor is embedded within the Power button, and there is a dedicated “mappable custom button” dubbed the ZenTouch button. The device is meant to pop in your hand with its Aurora Green, Starry Blue, Eclipse Red, Midnight Black, and Comet White colorways.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs big! It comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU. It can pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. On the software front, it runs the “almost stock Android” ZenUI based on Android 13.

The Zenfone 10 comes with the same 50MP IMX766 primary camera as that of the Zenphone 9. It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone has support for features like a 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, Adaptive EIS, OZO Audio, Portrait Mode, 8K video recording capability, and much more.

There is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W HyperCharge wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Zenfone 10 comes with Dirac-tuned stereo speakers and DiracVirtuo spatial sound. It is also Snapdragon Sound certified. In terms of connectivity, it is 5G enabled and offers Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, and much more. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. Some noteworthy features of the Zenfone 10 include Edge Tool 2.0, AI Object Sense, NFC support, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Zenfone 10 has arrived in Europe for €799 (~ Rs 71,000). It is confirmed to arrive in the U.S. in Q3 2023. As of now, we do not have any official confirmation of its availability in India.