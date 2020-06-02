Asus launched its latest premium ROG laptops, including the Zephyrus G14 and G15, earlier this year. Today’s announcement sees the company expand its affordable TUF gaming laptop lineup. This includes two new laptops – the TUF Gaming A15 and A17, both of which are backed by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors. It may come as a surprise to some but the new TUF gaming laptops bring high refresh rate screens, RGB-lit keyboard, and a lot more.

Specs and Features

The TUF gaming laptop series has evolved a ton over the past couple of years. It has drawn design inspiration from the ROG lineup but abandons the RGB-lit logo for a more subtle metallic finish overall. It’s a polycarbonate build but Asus says that the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 can survive MIL-STD-810H military tests.

As the names should already tell you, the A15 includes a 15.6-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. TUF Gaming A17 includes a bigger 17.3-inch panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The highlight of these laptops has to be the new AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors onboard. You’ll find the Ryzen 5 4600H, Ryzen 7 4800H, and Ryzen 9 4900H CPU configurations available for both of the laptops. It will be coupled with up to 6GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU on TUF Gaming A15 whereas the A17 maxes out at 4GB of GTX 1660Ti.

The processor is coupled with up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD. Asus has also included up to 2 SSD slot for storage expansion.

Finally, both the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 come equipped with 48Wh battery packs that should last you up to 4 hours on a single charge. The laptops also include a wide variety of I/O ports, including a USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen 2) with display support (DP1.4), 2x USB Type-A 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, a USB Type-A USB2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an ethernet port, and an HDMI port. The laptops also support Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5 (no WiFI 6 support, sadly), and DTS X: Ultra support.

Price and Availability

Asus TUG Gaming A15 comes in two color variants, namely Bonfire Black and Fortress Grey. The former starts at Rs. 60,900 while the latter will see you shell out Rs. 62,990 for the base configuration with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 also starts at Rs. 60,990 in India and will be available in the striking Fortress Grey color variant. While the A15 will be selling through Amazon and Reliance stores across India, the A17 will go on sale sometime in mid-June on Flipkart. We’re currently working on our review of the TUF Gaming A15 and it should be live in a couple of days.