AMD Announces Ryzen Z1 Chips for Handheld Gaming PCs

AMD has announced its new Ryzen Z1 series of high-performance processors for handheld gaming PCs and consoles. The lineup features two new chips — the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme. Check out the details below!

AMD Ryzen Z1 Series Processors: Specs and Features

The Ryzen Z1 series CPUs, built on the latest 4nm Zen 4 architecture, provide improved gaming performance compared to the current generation chips. The new chips also deliver better battery life, which is crucial for portable handheld devices.

The Ryzen Z1 features 6 Cores, 12 Threads, 22MB cache, and 4 CUs (compute units) of RDNA 3 graphics. The Ryzen Z1 promises up to 2.8 teraflops of graphical horsepower. Its bigger brother, the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, offers 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 24MB of cache, and 12 CUs of RDNA 3 graphics for a whopping 8.6 teraflops of GPU horsepower.

Here’s how the two chips perform in real-world gaming scenarios:

Image Credits: AMD

The AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips offer LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory support for better performance and reduced latency in games. On the connectivity side, both CPUs offer USB4 support for faster data transfer speeds for external storage devices and easy connectivity for external displays.

Users can also optimize and tune their gameplay with the AMD Adrenalin Software by turning on features such as AMD Radeon Super Resolution 2, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening 3, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The wait is almost over! 👏

We are thrilled to announce that we will be unveiling our the ROG Ally's specifications, availability and pricing on May 11 at 10AM ET.



Save the date & tune in live on ROG's YouTube & Twitch!

👉 https://t.co/ieUwK598k7#ROG #ROGALLY pic.twitter.com/541ZL05D8H— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) April 25, 2023

AMD is partnering with Asus to launch its Ryzen Z1 series CPUs, and the much-awaited Asus ROG Ally will be the first portable gaming device to feature this processor. Asus will reveal the pricing and availability of the ROG Ally on May 11, so stay tuned!