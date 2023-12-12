Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 Launched in India; Starts at Under Rs 40,000

Asus has launched the new Chromebook Plus CX3402 as part of the recently introduced Chromebook lineup by Google in India. This is the first Chromebook Plus by Asus and is an affordable lightweight option, which is expected to do more than one would expect.

It comes with highlights like up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 180-degree hinge, support for tons of Android apps, and more.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402: Specs and Features

The Chromebook Plus CX3402 has a lightweight and durable design with a weight of 1.4 kg. It meets industry-leading US MIL-STD 810H durability standards and has the Asus Antimicrobial Guard protection for the backlit keyboard and the 5.7-inch touchpad.

It sports a 14-inch Full HD three-sided NanoEdge IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. There’s a touchscreen display option too. The laptop can pack up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor (for business consumers), along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

There’s support for a 50Wh battery with a 45W adaptor, which can lead to around 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Chromebook CX3402 supports various I/O ports like 2 USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The laptop features a 1080p camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and Webcam Shield. Chromebook Plus brings several performance enhancements, which can ensure smooth video calling. It provides access to millions of Android apps via the Google Play Store.

The laptop also gets the built-in Google Photos app with AI-backed features like the Magic Eraser. You also get Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and LumaFusion. If you purchase the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 before January 31, 2024, you can get a complimentary 3-month trial to Adobe Photoshop Web.

Price and Availability

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 comes with a starting price of Rs 39,990 and will be exclusively available via Flipkart. Its Business version will be available through leading Commercial PC channel partners.