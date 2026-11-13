Home > News > ARC Raiders China Is Getting Another Beta, but Players Have Just One Week to Apply

ARC Raiders China Is Getting Another Beta, but Players Have Just One Week to Apply

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Arc Raiders player looking up at Frigate
Image Credit: Embark Studios
In Short
  • ARC Raiders China has released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer.
  • Its second closed beta begins on December 1, 2026, exclusively on PC.
  • The test features a China-exclusive Data Hunt PvP event, with registration closing on November 19.
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The Chinese version of ARC Raiders has released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer ahead of its second closed beta, which begins on December 1, 2026. The PC-only test will have limited access, and organizers will wipe all player progress afterward.

According to Embark’s official announcement on the Chinese platform TapTap on November 12, the new gameplay clip highlights the choices Arc Raiders players face during raids. They can fight other players, explore the map alone, or team up to survive against dangerous ARC machines.

ARC Raiders China beta gameplay showing three Raiders
Image Credit: Embark Studios / Tencent (via TapTap)

Players have until November 19 to apply for the beta through a recruitment questionnaire on the game’s official Chinese website. However, completing the questionnaire does not guarantee access to the closed beta, as organizers will select only a limited number of participants.

The Chinese version retains the core extraction-shooter PvPvE Arc Raiders gameplay of the global release while introducing some changes for the local player base. One of the main additions to the upcoming second beta is a China-exclusive PvP event called Data Hunt.

First announced on November 3, the event tasks players with collecting signal data from areas where communications have been disrupted. Then, they need to safely extract the data and return it to Speranza to earn rewards. However, other Raiders can steal the collected data along the way.

The CN Version has also previously experimented with a PvE-focused Arc Raiders gameplay condition called Security Protocol. This condition prevents players from attacking each other by default, although they can bypass the restriction and turn hostile. The developers have not confirmed whether this condition will return in the December beta.

Unlike the global version, which launched in October 2025, ARC Raiders China is still undergoing testing. The Chinese client is being developed by Embark Studios in partnership with Tencent, with no official full release date announced. It is also unclear whether its exclusive gameplay features will eventually arrive in the global version.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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