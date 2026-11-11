ARC Raiders Crosses 17 Million Sales in Just Over a Year

ARC Raiders has achieved a major sales milestone. Developer Embark Studios’ popular extraction shooter has sold over 17 million copies worldwide since its launch in October 2025. This highlights the game’s continued commercial success just over a year after its release, especially following its 2.0 Frozen Trail update on October 8, 2026.

The latest sales figures were revealed in Nexon’s Q3 financial report on November 10, 2026. The report also highlighted how ARC Raiders has become a major contributor to the company’s revenue growth. Nexon reported a 17.1% year-over-year increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2026, with ARC Raiders and the MapleStory franchise playing important roles.

Image Credit: Nexon

The milestone also marks an increase from the 16.3 million copies reported in August 2026. Nexon credited the game’s Frozen Trail update for helping sustain player interest. According to the company, “the update was successful in reengaging lapsed players and driving incremental unit sales.”

Frozen Trail was the game’s biggest update since launch, introducing new enemies, weapons, outfits, and a large new map called Pendola Pass. ARC Raiders has maintained strong momentum since its launch, reaching 12.4 million copies sold in January 2026, just ten weeks after release. The game has continued attracting players through regular content updates and new additions

Beyond the game itself, Nexon recently partnered with Chernin Entertainment to develop film and television adaptations of ARC Raiders and THE FINALS. With 17 million copies already sold, the company appears focused on expanding the franchise beyond gaming.