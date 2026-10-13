Arc Raiders Update 2.1.0 Patch Notes: New PvE Mode, Carrion Set, Fixes, and More

Arc Raiders is back with another major update following the launch of the Frozen Trail last week. This week’s update introduces the long-awaited Arc Raiders PvE toggle Beta Test, a new costume set, and more fixes to address the bugs and glitches in the new Pendola Pass map. So, check out the complete Arc Raiders update 2.1.0 patch notes right here.

Arc Raiders update 2.1.0 went live on October 13, 2026, at 2:00 AM PT (5:00 AM ET). Just like the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update, there is no server downtime. So, players can download the update and jump back into the game right away.

That said, here are the full patch notes for the Arc Raiders version 2.1.0 update that launched today:

New Game Mode

Arc Raiders PvE toggle Beta Test is now live in the game. Players can try out the new game mode and share their feedback with Embark Studios.

New In-Store

The Carrion Set is now available in the in-game store.

Animation

An issue where character models would sometimes appear enlarged has been fixed.

An issue where vaulting onto destroyed ARC parts could launch you or debris into the air; vaults on Matriarch, Vaporizer, Hydra, and Firefly remains are now stable.

A short cooldown for character animations has been added before they swap sides on repeated shoulder swapping.

Audio

Overly loud footstep sounds when outdoors and unbalanced footstep volume across different surfaces have been reduced.

Much clearer visual and audio feedback when melee hits land on weak points, making successful strikes easier to recognize.

An issue where repeatedly swapping shoulders could make footsteps audio not play has been fixed.

New sound effects for the Cowboy emote.

Several more subtle audio improvements and additions have been made.

ARC

The hatches inside Frigate in Arc Raiders now inflict burning damage over time when they open.

Collision has been smoothed on Frigate cargo to prevent getting stuck on curved surfaces.

Adjusted the Frigate cargo drop to prevent unintended knockouts.

Unintended interactions between throwables and certain doors on the Emperor have been fixed.

Cosmetic

The missing Zenith Outfit toggles will be granted to all players who have completed their fifth Expedition.

Equipped weapon stencils now display their rarity in the weapon tooltip.

Gameplay

An issue where the Broad Shoulders skill did not activate on spawn, preventing sprinting despite being within the increased carry limit, has been fixed. Inventory weight now updates correctly after loading in.

An issue where the Field Repair skill could fail to work after unlocking it if you had already played a round in the same session has been fixed. Restarting is no longer required for it to take effect.

An issue where the camera would shake violently when another player or vegetation came between the player and the camera while firing has been fixed.

An issue where weight values would initially be calculated incorrectly after loading into a round has been fixed.

An issue where Fight or Flight would incorrectly bypass the penalty from Sprinting on Fumes has been fixed.

Items

General

Mobile-Fire Grip Fittings now correctly need Skulker Targeters to research, instead of Skulker Drivers.

Stamina-restoring consumables cannot be used anymore while the Sprinting on Fumes cooldown is active.

One important balancing consideration for Sprinting on Fumes was the penalty that is applied once the ability has ceased.

Having items that could bypass that penalty entirely disrupts the intended risk of using the skill.

Grappling Hook

Vaulting onto ledges and roofs when using the Grappling Hook has been made easier, especially on Pendola Pass.

Auto-vault now triggers more reliably at the top of rope climbs, and ending a swing on walkable ground is more consistent.

Several issues occurred when the Grappling Hook in Arc Raiders let players swing from objects too light to hold their weight. This has now been fixed.

An issue where the Grappling Hook could detach when tethered to fast‑moving objects like the Ballistic Gondola, causing the line to break during lift‑off, has been fixed.

The Grappling Hook rope now wraps around geometry while the hook is in flight.

An issue has been fixed where Grappling Hooks and Tether Launchers would not release when the player was downed by fall damage.

An issue has been fixed where Grappling Hooks and Tether Launchers with 0 durability would be destroyed instead of broken.

Maps

General

Spawns have been adjusted during Frigate rounds to avoid starting too far from the action under certain circumstances.

Vaulting and traversal on rocky terrain have been improved to reduce unintended sliding after climbing.

An issue has been fixed where world props in a tunnel sometimes disappear when viewed from above.

Lighting and reflections in Frigate areas and on Dam Battlegrounds have been improved to reduce visual artifacts and improve performance.

Shelter door interactions were updated to prevent players from being squeezed when opening them, with more space provided next to the door.

Several collision and clipping issues, gaps, and stuck spots have been patched across several maps.

Pendola Pass

Fixed an issue where players could be eliminated despite being inside the Gondola and extracting from the Pendola Pass map in Arc Raiders.

Terrain and collision have been polished on Pendola Pass—fixed gaps, clipping, and hard-to-traverse spots, reduced visual pop-in, and blocked unintended areas.

A traversal spot in the Railyard on Pendola Pass has been fixed where you couldn’t jump up or auto step up as expected.

Pendola Pass has been polished with collision and visual fixes, corrected footstep and impact sounds on station canopies, and improved VFX culling to prevent effects showing through surfaces.

Interior snow and terrain blending have been adjusted to prevent the landscape from clipping into buildings.

Night lighting has been adjusted to be darker with reduced visibility.

ARC Frigate cargo drop points have been adjusted in Pendola Pass to improve accessibility and prevent clipping.

Quests

Quest objective progress bars now display correctly whilst in Speranza.

Fixed an issue where visiting loot‑icon areas in Pendola Pass did not count toward the “Picking Up the Pieces” quest objective.

Cinematics for the “Sizing Things Up” quest in Arc Raiders correctly play after quest completion.

Performance

Memory usage has been reduced to improve stability on Spaceport, Buried City, and Dam Battlegrounds, with particular benefits on Xbox Series S.

UI

General

Compass and map visibility distance have been extended for Gondola markers from 120 to 175 meters.

Ping placement has been improved on the Skulker and Bully when marked from long range.

In the Weapon Amplification tree, hovering or focusing an upgrade now highlights the path to that node, unless it’s blocked.

A bug where spectating could fail to show your squadmates’ HUD info has been fixed.

A new indicator and seen-state tracking have been added for weapon stencils in the customization screen, making newly acquired stencils easier to spot and manage.

Reward Pass

An issue where the Reward Pass would not progress correctly has been fixed.

The End-Of-Round Reward Pass screen no longer mistakenly counts milestones from previous rounds.

The Reward Pass completion screen has been polished: updated button labels, fixed an incorrect premium icon on non-upgrade buttons, and adjusted layout to prevent image cropping and text overflow.

Fixed the Reward Pass tile overstating completed levels and aligned the completion icon and “Completed” label.

The Reward Pass details screen now shows the correct name of the active pass.

Outpost

Fixed an issue where Outpost module recipes would remain in the tracker after installation.

An orange indicator has been added to the Arc Raiders Outpost tab when a project step is completed, making new updates easier to spot.

Fixed an issue where leaving Customization in the Outpost could leave the view out of focus.

Fixed an issue where exiting decorating in a module room returned you to the base room instead of the room you were editing.

Skill Tree

An issue where the Field Salvaging skill could fail to display the right items if unlocked after playing a round in the same session has been fixed.

An issue where camera movement could be prevented if Field Salvaging or Field Repair were interrupted has been fixed

A bug where End of Round inventory weight and max loadout weight did not reflect character skills (like Reduced Weapon Encumbrance or Max Carry Weight) has been fixed.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Semi-Auto Amplification for the Hairpin did not deal reduced headshot damage.

And that’s everything new coming to the game in the Arc Raiders update 2.1.0, according to the latest patch notes. That said, let us know whether you plan to play the new PvE mode in the comments below.