Arc Raiders PvE Mode Spotted in Chinese Version, Here’s How It Works

Since Arc Raiders’ debut, players have been constantly asking for a separate PvE mode. While Embark Studios hasn’t shared any word about a potential PvE mode to this day, a new report based on the game’s Chinese version suggests that the most-requested PvE mode is coming soon.

Arc Raiders Introduce New PvE-Focused Rebellion Incident Map Condition in Chinese Build

The open beta test for Arc Raiders is underway in China. As usual, the Chinese build will be vastly different from the global build of Arc Raiders, as it is with other games. Thus, new screenshots of the Chinese version of Arc Raiders emerged online shortly, and they include two new Major map conditions: “Rebellion Incident and Dual Boss.”

The Dual Boss, aka Double King/Queen, map condition will feature both the Matriarch and Queen ARC enemies on the same map. On the other hand, the Rebellion Incident is the PvE-focused map condition that fans have been waiting to hear about for ages.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

A Chinese player uncovered the details about the Rebellion Incident map condition. Apparently, it is a low-difficulty mode; resources will be abundant, unlike in other modes. All the players dropping in this mode will be friendly and cannot damage each other at the start. However, a player can choose the rebel path by betraying the rest of the lobby. In return, all players engaging in friendly fire will be marked as ‘traitors,’ and their locations will be marked on the map.

Thus, the friendly players can band together to hunt down the traitor in case of a betrayal. Although we didn’t want Embark to implement a separate PvE, as they already nailed the PvPvE balance in the global version, this PvE-focused map condition seems so unique. It’s not a regular PvE mode where everyone is friendly, but it comes with a twist.

The Rebellion Incident is only available on the Chinese build as of now. However, we can expect this map condition to launch in the global version of the game sometime in the future. Fans are already praising the two new map conditions on social media platforms, so let’s hope Embark speeds things up and releases the modes for us.

In the meantime, what do you think about the Rebellion Incident and Dual Boss map conditions? Let us know in the comments below.