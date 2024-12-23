Apple’s next Big Smart Home Move Is Reported to Be a Smart Doorbell with Face ID Support

We already know that Apple is making efforts to launch smart home devices to expand its portfolio and multiply its revenue streams. Now, we’ve got an idea about what could be Apple’s next big smart home move. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a smart doorbell and lock system with Face ID. The device is still in the development stages and is likely to hit the market by the end of 2025 if Apple doesn’t face any obstacles during development.

Gurman mentioned that the doorbell would wirelessly connect to a compatible deadbolt lock and allow users to unlock the door with Face ID automatically. The lock would basically work like your iPhone, unlocking automatically when you or another resident look at it.

He further mentioned that the doorbell would work with third-party HomeKit locks. Also, Apple might partner with another brand to offer an all-in-one solution. The tech titan would certainly boast its in-house smart home doorbell for privacy and security benefits. Gurman also mentioned that the smart doorbell would feature Apple’s rumored Wi-Fi chip. Just like biometric login information on other Apple devices, the smart camera would be equipped with Apple’s Secure Enclave chip that stores & processes FaceID info to protect user data.

Image Credit: Amazon

Apple’s smart home doorbell would certainly rival Amazon’s lineup of Ring doorbells. However, Gurman did not specify if Apple’s offering would capture video. If the doorbell includes video capture functionality, Apple already offers the HomeKit Secure Video service, which provides end-to-end encryption for iCloud storage.

The doorbell camera joins the broader collection of Apple’s plans to make a bigger push to enter & dominate the smart home space in the coming years. In addition to the smart doorbell, the Cupertino tech giant is likely to launch a smart home hub in 2025 and a HomeKit-enabled indoor security camera with AI to compete with products like Logitech’s Circle View. That’s not all. We might get to see an Apple-branded TV set or a budget-friendly streaming stick to rival the popular Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.