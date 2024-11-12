Apple’s New Product Category Launching in 2026 Revealed by Credible Analyst

We already know that Apple has plans to enter new product categories to widen its portfolio and drive future growth. After the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly walking into a new market, and this time, it’s smart home IP cameras. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple will enter the smart home market by 2026, with an aim to rival third-party HomeKit cameras. Besides the smart home camera, Apple plans to release updated AirPods with more health management features.

According to Kuo, Apple will begin the mass production of smart home cameras in 2026, and they apparently aim to sell tens of millions of cameras over the long term. The report mentions that Apple’s smart home camera will feature wireless connectivity and a rich integration with Apple Intelligence and Siri. This will allow the giant to launch its AI suite of features to the home. Apart from these, he didn’t mention any specific details.

Previously, we’ve heard rumors that Apple is working on a smart home hub device that’s slated to arrive in 2025. That smart home display could feature a HomePod-like speaker with a small display for a visual user interface. Besides, it would have Apple Intelligence at the core and a brand-new operating system called “homeOS.” Apple’s smart home display will directly rival the Echo Show, Google Nest, and Meta Portal. We’ve also heard that Apple is working on home robots with an advanced display and an articulated robot arm that will follow the user around the home. Image Credit: Apple

Coming to the AirPods, Kuo mentioned that Apple will position its future AirPods as health management devices. The updated models will feature “more health-focused features” like the Apple Watch. Along with health sensors, Apple might also add cameras and AI features to AirPods, according to previous rumors and leaks.

The Chinese manufacturer Goertek has secured the NPI and will lead the production of the 2026 AirPods models. Also, Goertek will assemble Apple’s new smart home cameras.

In the recent newsletter, Mark Gurman also mentions that Apple will enter several new businesses and strengthen its existing categories to multiply its revenue streams. The tech titan’s current strategy to enter smart home cameras and future-proof its wearable category reveals an ambition to crack and dominate more product lines.