Gurman Details Features of Apple’s Upcoming Smart Display Launching in March 2025

While Apple briefly wandered into the AR/VR category with the expensive Vision Pro, it seems that the company has found its next product category – a smart display. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is set to launch ‘Command Center,’ an iPad-like smart display to rival the likes of Google Nest and Amazon Echo Show in March next year. The smart display will integrate Apple Intelligence and offer smart home controls. He has revealed more details about the upcoming Apple product, let’s check out.

Apple Smart Display ‘Control Center’ Details Leak

As per Gurman, the Control Center will have a 6-inch touchscreen display, thick bezels, a camera in the front for video calls using FaceTime, and a rechargeable battery. It will be offered in two color options – Black and Silver and will be equipped with proximity sensors. While the device will be primarily operated with voice, it will also have a touchscreen interface with widgets and a customizable home screen.

The smart display will run on an operating system which will be a mix of watchOS and iPhone’s StandBy mode. App Intents, a Siri-like smart assistant will help users in launching apps and control smart products. Image Courtesy: Apple

As for apps, Gurman says the smart display will arrive with Apple native apps like Safari, Apple Music, Calendar, notes, Apple News, and more. However, there won’t be a dedicated App Store for the device. Most likely, the device will work in tandem with an iPhone, including the setup process and apps that can be installed on it.

When idle, the smart display will show widgets like weather, photo slideshow, and home screen. In case a person is standing nearby, which will be sensed using a proximity sensor, the display will switch to smart controls like adjusting the thermostat temperature.

Users will also be able to use multiple smart displays as intercoms when installed in different locations in the home. Apple’s smart display will also connect to security home cameras to provide alerts and camera footage for security features.

Apple will also offer additional accessories like a base that can be attached to the display for easy placement anywhere in the house and additional speakers for enhanced media-playing capabilities.

In the future, Apple could offer a robotic version of the smart display that can move around with users.

How Much Will Apple’s Smart Display Cost?

In his report, Gurman has not revealed the price for the smart display but considering Apple will likely compete with products like Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Hub that cost around $200, we can expect the pricing to fall in the same bracket.

As for availability, Gurman mentions that Apple’s Control Center smart hub could be launched as early as March 2025.