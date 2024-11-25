Apple Might Launch a Budget Streaming Stick Instead of a Full TV Set: Report

We already know Apple is keeping a close eye on the television market, and has been exploring different ways to enter & revolutionize our living room experience. Previously, there were several rumors that Apple might launch a full TV set, but the recent scenario hints at a different approach. According to Mark Gurman, Apple could launch a low-cost TV streaming stick to bring its streaming services, apps, and smart home features to more households. This way, Apple could be a solid competitor to the popular Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

Apple’s Dream to Revolutionize TV

Well, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s efforts to touch the TV landscape. After the tech titan launched the iPad, it searched for a new product category and explored the idea of a TV-like device. They have even developed prototypes for a huge screen that could be nestled into a stand for watching TV, and if needed, it could function as an iPad or a touchscreen Mac.

Basically, Apple wanted to develop a device that could handle media, videoconferencing, and productivity. This was an ambitious project, and Apple hoped it might revolutionize the industry, like the iPhone did in 2007. However, the project was eventually called off due to the low-profit margins and the fact that consumers don’t upgrade to new TVs frequently.

Rather than launching a TV set, Apple came up with a set-top box, Apple TV. In 2015, we saw an Apple TV with a tvOS operating system, an App Store, a touchpad remote, and Siri control. Over time, Apple refreshed the models with more advanced features like 4K and FaceTime support. Apple also launched its Apple TV app, which offers a central place where users can access content from iTunes and third-party providers. Image Credit: Apple

However, Apple never gave up on its TV dreams. In the late 2010s, Apple realized that Apple TV wasn’t a blockbuster. It revisited its TV idea and even wanted to partner with Samsung and LG to bring its TV app and content to third-party television sets. But then, Apple thought instead of giving its proprietary technology to other hardware makers, it should try making a TV of its own. However, the same challenges resurfaced, and Apple didn’t move forward with the idea.

Some people even see the Vision Pro, Apple’s first mixed-reality headset as an offshoot to its TV ambitions. While Vision Pro is a capable device for watching videos, playing games, and light computer work, the premium price tag of $3500 certainly held it back from becoming a mass-market product.

Apple’s TV Efforts Still Continues

After all the dropped ideas and setbacks, Apple reportedly has plans to launch its own TV sets. Gurman suggests that Apple might now focus on integration with the smart home ecosystem. However, given the economics of the TV market and Apple’s approach to risky bets, we have to wait to see what comes to fruition.

Rather than competing with big TV manufacturers like LG and Samsung, Gurman believes Apple should take a strategic approach and launch a streaming stick. Just like Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick, an Apple TV stick would offer an affordable way to access tvOS, the App Store, and other Apple services on any TV. This could help Apple expand its user base and multiply revenue.

Image Credit: Amazon

Gurman says the Cupertino tech giant should focus on creating building blocks for an Apple living room setup. It could offer a lineup that ranges from a basic streaming stick to a high-end box with premium features and gaming capabilities. Gurman even suggests integrating accessories like HomePod smart speakers with built-in cameras, and everything can be controlled with Apple’s upcoming iPad-like smart home device.

At the moment, there is no concrete information on which route Apple will take. We have no idea if the full-fledged Apple TV set will ever hit the market, but the idea of an Apple TV stick is pretty interesting. It would make a fantastic addition for Apple superfans who wish to enjoy a complete Apple ecosystem experience in their homes. Since a streaming stick would be a way more affordable option than a full TV set, it’s sure to attract a wider consumer base.

Well, we know Apple’s TV dreams aren’t dead yet. The giant is making relentless efforts to sway over the living rooms. It would be worth watching which road Apple will take, and how it will see a fruition.