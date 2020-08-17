Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron is planning to add almost 10,000 people to its workforce, reports The New Indian Express. According to the report, the company is expanding its number of employees to start manufacturing operations at its Narasapura plant in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board allotted 43 acres to the company for this plant. The manufacturing plant in question is situated about 70 km from Bengaluru.

Out of the 10,000 jobs, 70 percent of the jobs are reserved for the locals as per Karnataka’s industrial policy. At the time of writing this article, the company is said to have recruited almost 2,000 people.

“We were told that the company will be hiring in a phased manner. At present, walk-in interviews are being conducted at the company site in Kolar for ITI and diploma graduates,” a senior official of the Department of Industries and Commerce told The New Indian Express.

“More recruitments, including of freshers and experienced people, are expected soon. The company has already started trial production and hopefully, by September, they will start commercial operation,” the official added.

A separate report on The Information this July claimed that Wistron will manufacture the iPhone SE (2020) in India. Going by these, Apple is probably focusing more on producing its iPhones in the country.

Apple is one of the brands whose suppliers have applied to avail the Indian government’s PLI scheme. The company’s contract manufacturer Foxconn has already started making the iPhone 11 in India. All these are happening at a time when the Cupertino giant is looking to shift almost 20 percent of its production from China to India.