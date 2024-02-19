Apple Vision Pro 2 Is at Least 18 Months Away, Mark Gurman Reports

Ever since Apple announced its mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, it grabbed all the eyeballs. Of course, the hardware and software blend is top-notch, but it also stunned people with its huge price tag. If you don’t mind waiting but aren’t willing to splurge $3500 on the Apple Vision Pro, there’s good news for you. According to renowned Apple reporter Mark Gurman, Vision Pro’s successor could be some time away.

In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman wrote that Apple is apparently at least 18 months away from launching a second-generation Vision Pro. He highlights the potential of the Vision Pro 2 while discussing the problems with the first generation. While 18 months is a long period, it assures us that the second iteration won’t take half a decade which is quite common with such products. Image Courtesy: YouTube/Apple

Recently, it’s been all over the news that customers are unhappy and returning their Apple Vision Pro. Some major reasons folks are returning their headset include, the device being heavy and uncomfortable, the field of view being too narrow, the headset doesn’t offer ample apps and video content to justify the price, and more.

Gurman also explains that “returns are normal and happen for all sorts of reasons.”

“But the Vision Pro is unique. If you’ve already bought one, chances are you’re a diehard Apple fan or an early adopter of new technology. That group, one would assume, is far less likely than the normal iPhone or iPad buyer to send something back”- Mark Gurman

Unarguably, the Apple Vision Pro is anything but cheap. It comes with a whopping $3500 price tag, which puts the headset into a premium, top segment. And, when the price is high, it also raises the expectations of a user. Recently, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg called “Quest 3” the better product, after trying the Apple Vision Pro. It started a wave of bashing and saving the Vision Pro.

Coming back to Vision Pro 2, 18 months is a quite long waiting period, especially when this mixed-reality headset space has a growing competition.

If we look at Apple’s innovation graph, whenever the giant enters a new product line, it aims to offer a premium experience that can’t be easily matched. Yes, Apple might take some extra time to introduce its offerings, but it always does it with a bang! Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be true for the Vision Pro.

The first iteration of Apple’s mixed-reality headset isn’t bad, but it needs refinement and polishing. Well, this is pretty common for any product aimed at early adopters. There are reasons to be optimistic about the Vision Pro 2, even if it’s at least 18 months away.

Gurman states that the original iPhone didn’t have 3G connectivity and the ability to cut or paste. The first iteration of the Apple Watch was quite slow and not waterproof too. And, if we look now, these Apple products have come a long, long way. In fact, the second iterations of the iPhone and Apple Watch were pretty impressive at that time.

We hope Vision Pro 2 fixes the common issues that users are having with the first one, and manage to impress a wider user base. Vision Pro already has some exciting features and super-cool apps, the second-generation Vision Pro might help shine them brighter and take that immersive experience to a whole new level. Meanwhile, there are some worthy Vision Pro alternatives you can check out while we wait for the second iteration to drop.

What are your expectations from Vision Pro 2? Don’t forget to drop your views in the comments below.