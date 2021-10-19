Apple Launches Rs. 1,900 Polishing Cloth to Help Clean Your Devices Safely

Alongside the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models, Apple has also released a premium microfiber polishing cloth for its devices. Although the polishing cloth looks premium, Apple is charging a more-than-premium price of Rs. 1,900 for it in India. Yeah, you read that right! The Cupertino giant is selling a mere piece of microfiber cloth at an extravagant price.

The Polishing Cloth is currently listed on Apple’s official website in India with a “New” label, depicting it was launched recently. Plus, the company is also offering EMI options, starting at Rs 224 per month, for the Rs. 1,900 microfiber cloth. And no, just to make it clear, you aren’t getting a pack of microfiber cloth, but a single cloth for this price.

Apple claims that the Polishing Cloth is specially designed to clean the displays of its products. The company even shared a list of products that are “compatible” with the cloth. This includes devices ranging from iPhones, iPads, and Macs to iPods, Apple Watch models, and the Pro Display XDR.

Now, coming to the looks of Apple’s Polishing Cloth, it looks like a premium piece of cloth with an all-white color scheme. There is also an Apple logo at the bottom-right corner of the cloth, which is barely visible from a distance. As per the description of the product, it is made with “soft, non-abrasive material”, and cleans any Apple device, including nano-texture glass “safely and effectively.”

However, the look does not justify the super-premium price of the product. You can buy a similar microfiber cloth from Amazon India at 1/10th of its price and will clean your devices just the same. So, paying Rs. 1,900 for a cleaning cloth seems a bit too far-fetched for any consumer in the market.

What do you think about the new Apple Polishing Cloth? Do you think the price is justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.