Apple Reportedly Working on a Dedicated Gaming App for iPhones

It’s been a month since we got the stable version of iOS 18, and Apple is already engaged in future software updates. In the past few years, Apple has been investing more in gaming. During events, Apple boasts that its latest chipsets have top-notch graphics rendering and processing capabilities to handle demanding games. Now, it seems Apple is working on a new dedicated game store that might debut with a future iOS 18 update or as a part of iOS 19.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a new gaming hub for iOS. The new app might merge Apple Arcade, Game Center, and gaming content from the App Store in one location. It’s worth knowing that the gaming store won’t replace Game Center. Rather, it will integrate with the user’s Game Center profile, events, achievements, challenges, leaderboards, and suggestions.

The app might feature multiple tabs, including a “Play Now” tab for user’s games, friends, and more. It will also show gaming content and suggestions, making it easier for iPhone users to find new games. In addition, the app is said to feature a ‘Game Center’ tab that highlights features like leaderboards & achievements and tracks game progress and games that friends are playing.

The new game store will feature games from both the App Store and Apple Arcade. Apple will also promote special gaming events and other important updates in the new app. Apple might also integrate FaceTime and iMessage in its new gaming app so players can easily communicate with each other during their gaming sessions. The company might also utilize its App Clips feature to promote mini-game demos.

The gaming app seems to work like the Xbox app for iPhone, where players can see their status and friends’ activities, check the game library and search for new games. With a dedicated gaming hub that packs iOS games and more engaging game-centric features, Apple wants to make its devices more appealing to gamers. Some people believe the iPhone isn’t ideal for gaming, not due to hardware limitations, but because of the limited availability of AAA titles. With a dedicated game store with a loaded library, Apple stands a strong chance to lure gamers.

As for the timeline of the new gaming app for iOS, there’s no word on when Apple might launch it. We might get to see it with a future iOS 18 update or wait for it until iOS 19.