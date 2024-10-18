Most Anticipated Apple Intelligence Feature Appears in Backend Code as Launch Nears

Apple promised to release Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1 in the U.S. this month. Following its promise, the Cupertino tech giant is gearing up to add new Apple Intelligence features to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. The first set of AI features will arrive in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1, but Apple is already preparing for its next iterations.

MacRumors spotted new references to ChatGPT integration with Siri in the backend code. ‌The Siri‌ code mentions options for ChatGPT-generated text and ChatGPT-generated images, two features Apple plans to implement in its next-gen Siri.

Apple first previewed ChatGPT integration with Siri as a part of its AI suite of features highlighted at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference this year. Apple clearly mentioned that they have plans to roll out ChatGPT integration by the end of this year. The current stable versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 do not have this functionality. Also, Apple isn’t likely to offer ChatGPT integration with the upcoming iOS 18.1. Rather, we expect it to arrive with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2.

The mentions of ChatGPT integration to Siri first surfaced in October. Also, there were references to Visual Intelligence, another Apple Intelligence feature that’s currently in the works. Now, the dedicated mentions of images and text indicate that Apple is working behind the scenes to get these features ready for launch.

Apple will integrate ChatGPT into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and users can access it via Siri and other first-party apps. When a user asks a complicated question that Siri can’t handle, it will seek your permission to hand off that query to ChatGPT. The response will be then relayed through Siri. ‌

The ChatGPT integration will be free, and you won’t have to create an account to start using it. Of course, ChatGPT subscribers can connect accounts to access paid features. It’s worth knowing that Apple and OpenAI won’t log any ChatGPT requests made from Apple devices, and IP addresses will be hidden.

Talking about Visual Intelligence, it’s an iPhone 16 exclusive feature that uses the Camera Control button and on-device intelligence to help you learn about your surroundings. It will help you discover new things in your camera’s viewfinder. For instance, when you point the camera to a restaurant, your iPhone will show details like open hours, ratings, menu, and more.

Apple is likely to launch Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 on Monday, October 28. Soon after that, we’re likely to get the first betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2. We might see the stable versions at some point in December.

The iOS 18.2 update will also bring notable features like Image Playground and Genmoji. These features will allow users to create AI-powered cartoon-like images and custom emojis.