Apple Offering Discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on iPhone 14 and More Products

Apple has some lucrative offers if you are intending to purchase the new iPhone 14, the M2 MacBook Air, or the Apple Watch Serie 8. You can now get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 via Apple’s online store in India. So, check out the offers below.

iPhone 14, M2 MacBook Air, and More Discounted!

Those purchasing the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro Max can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the use of HDFC Bank credit cards. Plus, there’s an added discount of up to Rs 5,000 upon exchanging an eligible iPhone.

The M2 MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro can get you a discount of Rs 10,000. And if you go for the Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Series 8, you can save Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively.

Upon purchasing the iPad 10th Generation, you can get a discount of Rs 3,000, while iPad Air includes savings of Rs 4,000. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro can get you a discount of R 5,000. Additionally, if you want to purchase the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), you can get an off of Rs 2,000.

The aforementioned offers are available on HDFC Bank credit cards. There’s also an option to avail of a no-cost EMI of up to 6 months. This is provided by leading banks.

In related news, Apple recently introduced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the latest M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips. The M2 Pro chip has also made it to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The range starts at Rs 1,99,900 and will be available to buy, starting January 24.

So, will you get any of the Apple products and avail yourself of the ongoing offers? Let us know in the comments below.