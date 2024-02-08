Apple Rolls Out Apple Music, TV, and Devices Apps to Replace iTunes for Windows

Living as an unruled, multi-purpose software program since 2001, Apple’s iTunes doesn’t have much time left on Windows. Apple launched three dedicated apps- Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices for listening to music, watching content, and managing Apple devices on a Windows computer. These standalone apps mark the end of the “iTunes era” on some computers.

The ‌trio of apps is part of Apple’s effort to split iTunes on Windows into multiple platforms so users can feel how these apps work on Macs. According to Apple’s Support Page, the apps only work on Windows 10 and later.

Back in 2022, Microsoft also announced its plans to launch ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV‌ apps for the Microsoft Store. Therefore, the idea to replace iTunes has been in the works for more than a year. Image Courtesy: Apple

The ‌Apple Music‌ app allows Windows users to listen to and manage music from their iTunes library, including iTunes Store purchases. The ‌Apple TV‌ app allows users to watch and manage TV shows and movies from the iTunes library.

As the name suggests, these apps also allow Windows users to access Apple’s streaming services, ‌Apple Music‌ and Apple TV+. Coming to the Apple Devices app, it allows PC owners to manually update, back up, restore, and manage their iPhones and iPads. Also, this app allows Windows users to manually sync content from their PCs.

It’s worth noting that PC users have to download all three apps. If you download only one of them, iTunes will prompt you to download the other two to access your music and video content from iTunes. Therefore, Windows users have to download all three separate apps to access music, Apple TV content, and manage devices.

After the trio of Apple apps have been added to a compatible Windows PC, iTunes is used only to access podcasts and audiobooks. It’s worth knowing that Apple Music and Apple TV apps read the content of the iTunes library to access the media content, so the user should not delete the iTunes app.

PC users who haven’t or can’t transition to Windows 10 or later can continue to use iTunes. However, the new standalone apps offer a modern experience that closely mirrors Mac interfaces.