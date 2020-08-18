Apple has today launched two new radio stations in Apple Music namely Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country across 165 countries. The Cupertino giant is also rebranding Beats 1 radio station as Apple Music 1. With this move, Apple is one step closer to its rumored efforts to phase out Beats.

Apple Music Hits will feature popular songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. The station will feature multiple on-air hosts namely Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky & Natalie Sky, and George Stroumboulopoulo. The station will also host exclusive shows from artists like Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, to name a few.

Apple Music Country, on the other hand, will feature country music as the name suggests. The hosts for this station include Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera along with weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

Apple promises exclusive shows from artists like Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Breland, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen in this station. In addition, Apple Music Country will also feature producers and songwriters like Dave Cobb, Jesse Frasure, and Luke Laird, and journalist Hunter Kelly.

If you have an active Apple Music subscription, you can tune in to these radio stations from the Apple Music app or the web. Moreover, you can ask Siri to play “Apple Music 1,” “Apple Music Hits,” or “Apple Music Country” on Apple devices.