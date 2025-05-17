Apple Music Just Made Switching From Other Services Much Easier

Apple Music is introducing a new feature to jump ship from your current music streaming provider, and seamlessly transfer your music, artists, and playlists to Apple Music. This feature is demonstrated on this Apple support page, which discusses the steps to transfer your music.

The option is available within the Apple Music app, and you can start the process from there. Go to Settings > Apps > Music on iPhone and iPad, select Transfer Music from Other Music Services, and pick from a list of supported streaming platforms. The feature’s also available inside the Android app by accessing Apple Music > 3-dots icon > Settings. You’ll then have to log in to your existing account to start the transfer process.

If the service can’t find a match for any particular song during the transfer process, then it will show a warning, “Some Music Needs Review”. You will have to find an alternative version of the song, or else you won’t be able to start a new transfer. Apple will offer 30 days to review all your music, according to the support page.

Before you head over to the app, it is worth noting that the feature is currently available in New Zealand and Australia. To offer this functionality, Apple has partnered with the creators of Song Shift. It is a standalone app that lets you do the same for other services like Spotify, Deezer, LastFM, Tidal, YouTube, and more.

While you wait for this feature to arrive in your region, you can check out our guide on the same discussing alternative ways to help you transfer your Spotify tracks to Apple Music in no time.