Apple Music’s Sound Therapy Playlists Can Help You Focus, Relax, and Sleep

Anshuman Jain
Sound Therapy poster with abstract patterns in blue colorways shared by Apple Music
Image Credit: Apple
In Short
  • Apple Music has partnered with Universal Music Group and Sollos to introduce Sound Therapy.
  • It's a collection of songs from popular artists that blends music with scientifically backed sound waves to help users focus, relax, or sleep.
  • You can find the new Sound Therapy collections within the "New" tab in Apple Music.

Music is an essential part of our lives, whether you listen to it to pass the time, lift your mood, or keep you focused. Understanding this psychological effect of music on our minds, Apple Music has partnered with the Universal Music Group and Sollos to introduce Sound Therapy. A playlist of songs that will help you focus, relax, and drift back to sleep.

Sound Therapy on Apple Music brings songs from the artists you love and blends them with waves that will help enhance a specific trigger for the listener. This is all done while preserving the original vision of the artist. These waves are scientifically backed by research, and use “psychoacoustics, and cognitive science to help listeners relax or focus the mind”.

Also Read: How Much Is Apple Music: Prices, Plans, and Free Deals
Apple Music Sound Therapy Collection showcase

Sound Therapy collections are available in the Apple Music app within the “New” tab. You will find three different playlists: Focus, Relax, and Sleep. As Apple explained in their blog post, “Gamma waves and white noise — a whoosh-like combination of every sound frequency — may help with focusing; theta waves could aid in relaxation; and delta waves and pink noise — a deeper, gentler variation akin to rain or wind — might assist in achieving better sleep“.

I am listening to the track “When the party’s over” by Chad Lawson as I am writing this news piece. Now, I don’t know whether it’s the track or the placebo effect. But I do feel more focused than I did before. These tracks do subdue many other aspects of the songs, and vocals are absent. But I’d suggest you still give them a try if you are finding it hard to focus, relax, or sleep.

Have you tried Sound Therapy tracks? What did you think about them, and did they prove to be useful? Let us know in the comments below.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

