AirTag 2 Likely to Launch in 2025 with These New Features

It’s been three and a half years since Apple released its first-ever item-tracking accessory in April 2021. So, Apple AirTag is certainly due for an update now. Interestingly, a new version of AirTag is rumored to be in development, and we might see it as early as next year.

According to the latest newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release its next generation of the smart tracker, AirTag 2 in mid-2025. While it’s not the first time we’ve heard about AirTag 2, this time we’re getting a clear look at Apple plans.

Back in October 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple had pushed the production of the AirTag 2 from the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2025. However, he did not provide any specific reasons for the change. Now, a recent report from Gurman aligns with Kuo’s previous reporting, that a new AirTag is coming in 2025.

AirTag 2 Expected Features & Improvements

It’s worth knowing that the overall design of the next-gen AirTag is likely to remain pretty much the same as the current model. That said, we’ll get to see three key improvements in AirTag 2. Mark Gurman reiterated that AirTag 2 will feature an upgraded chip for improved location tracking. The Cupertino tech giant might equip the next-gen AirTag with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that debuted with the iPhone 15 series last year.

Gurman said a number of people have used AirTag for stalking and have even modified AirTags to completely disable the speaker. As an anti-stalking measure, Apple might make it more difficult to remove the built-in speaker in the AirTag 2. Lastly, the upcoming AirTag is said to arrive with a “better range,” which could improve the Precision Finding feature for farther distances.

To sum up, the next-generation AirTag 2 will arrive with these three improvements:

Upgraded wireless chip

Improved privacy

Better range

Previously, Kuo mentioned that the new AirTag would have integration with Vision Pro, but he did not share any specific details on how the tech titan plans to implement this.

Are you excited about the AirTag 2? Tell us in the comments below.

