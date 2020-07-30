The situation with Apple and the iPhone 12 has been something of a roller coaster. We have seen reports about delays in manufacturing the iPhone 12 and we have seen reports that the iPhone 12 will launch in September after all. However, it seems we are once again at a point that the iPhone 12 will be delayed; at least the 5G versions of the smartphone.

The indication comes from Qualcomm’s quarterly earnings report for Q3 2020. The company reportedly says that its revenue will suffer an impact due to “the delay of a 5G flagship phone launch”.

To add to that, Qualcomm’s CFO Akash Palkhiwalia said “We’re seeing a partial impact from the delay of a flagship phone launch. And so what we’ve seen is a slight delay that pushes some of the units out from the September quarter to the December quarter for us.”

The iPhone 12 is one of the biggest smartphone launches in September, which leads analysts to believe that Qualcomm is talking about the 5G iPhones being delayed this year.

Apple is expected to release four iPhones this time around. We are expecting to see a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 (rumours of which were recently solidified based on code found in iOS 14 Beta), a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. While not all of the new iPhones are expected to support 5G networks, some of them are, likely the Pro variants. Based on this latest report, it could be that Apple starts selling the iPhone 12 as per its usual timeline and releases the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max 5G variants somewhere within the next couple of months.