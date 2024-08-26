Apple Announces September 9 Event to Unveil iPhone 16 Series

As anticipated, Apple has announced the date for its fall event, which will showcase the upcoming iPhone 16 series and more. Titled ‘It’s Glowtime,’ the event has been scheduled for September 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. Apple announces iPhone event: It’s Glowtime. A day earlier than expected: Monday, Sept. 9. At the Steve Jobs Theater and streamed online. pic.twitter.com/Z7ZCiWyn81— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 26, 2024

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event will take place at Apple Park. It will be an in-person event with invites sent out to media persons. The invite accompanies a graphic showing the Apple logo in the colors of the new Apple Intelligence-powered Siri interface.

In addition to four iPhone 16 models, Apple is also expected to unveil new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 10, and more at the event. At the event, Apple will announce the release date of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and more.