Apple Announces September 9 Event to Unveil iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 16 launch event date official
In Short
  • Apple announces iPhone 16 series launch event on September 9, 2024.
  • The event invite features a tagline - 'It's Glowtime' along with a graphic showing the Apple logo in the colors of the new Siri.
  • Apple's iPhone launch event has been scheduled for 10:00 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST.

As anticipated, Apple has announced the date for its fall event, which will showcase the upcoming iPhone 16 series and more. Titled ‘It’s Glowtime,’ the event has been scheduled for September 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST.

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event will take place at Apple Park. It will be an in-person event with invites sent out to media persons. The invite accompanies a graphic showing the Apple logo in the colors of the new Apple Intelligence-powered Siri interface.

In addition to four iPhone 16 models, Apple is also expected to unveil new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 10, and more at the event. At the event, Apple will announce the release date of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and more.

