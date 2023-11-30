Apple Announces 2023 App Store Awards: AI Trend of the Year

Each year, Apple’s editorial team sits down and selects the best apps and games available on the platform. The team touches on various aspects to give the awards. Like other years before it, Apple has now decided on and revealed 14 different winners out of a list of dozens of finalists.

Apps and games available for macOS, iPhone, and iPad are included in the 2023 App Store awards. There are categories for both ‘games of the year,’ and ‘apps of the year,’ for each platform. There are awards given to certain apps for Apple Watch & Apple TV as well!

“This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.” – Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Here is the full list of Apple’s App Store 2023 awards winners. We will start with the best apps of 2023 first and then move on to games. However, there are also other categories like Cultural Impact Winners and even the Trend of the Year.

Best Apps of the Year in 2023 App Store Awards

Best Games of the Year in 2023 App Store Awards

Cultural Impact Winners in 2023 App Store Awards

There is another category for the 2023 App Store awards. These ‘cultural impact’ winners have won the award due to their unique ability to inspire a positive change amongst users through the power of app & game design.

Trend Of The Year: Generative AI

Apple has called ‘Generative AI‘ the trend of the year. We are definitely seeing an influx of AI technology into the latest applications made by developers today. Highly innovative AI apps, such as ChatGPT, have been featured by Apple in this category. Next, the popular creativity tool Canva also saw AI integration with the Magic Studio feature and has been mentioned on the list. Other AI apps featured in the App Store 2023 Awards under ‘trend of the year’ include Picsart, Pinterest, Craft, Artifact, Sololearn, and SmartDreams.

Is the trend of Generative AI going too far? As a non-expert in artificial intelligence, it is quite tough to say whether or not AI needs heavy regulation at the moment. I believe people should responsibly use AI. Being a new technology, it is prone to making mistakes and even outright hallucinating at times. A responsible human fact-checking an AI model’s final work is very much required, in my opinion. This ensures that low-quality & inaccurate artificially generated content avoids making its way to other users.

